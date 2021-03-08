Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.