Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
About Itamar Medical
Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.
