Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

ITMR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,853. The firm has a market cap of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

