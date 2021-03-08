Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Up 12.1%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) shares were up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 616,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 393,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

