Ituran Location and Control Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

