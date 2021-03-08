J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $174.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $158.52 and last traded at $158.52, with a volume of 1953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

