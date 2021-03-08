J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $174.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $158.52 and last traded at $158.52, with a volume of 1953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.
Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.