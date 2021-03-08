J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.00

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.61, with a volume of 1559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.76.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 262.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

