Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jabil worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

