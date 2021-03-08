Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.77. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 15,570 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

