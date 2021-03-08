JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 5.4%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.61. 148,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 188,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.