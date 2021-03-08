James David Devries Buys 143,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ADT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 231,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,776,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

