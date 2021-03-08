James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $182.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.20 million. James River Group posted sales of $110.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $768.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $775.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $847.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

JRVR stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,429,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in James River Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

