James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of James River Group worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in James River Group by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of James River Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of James River Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

