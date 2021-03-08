James Thomson Buys 24 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson purchased 24 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £195.12 ($254.93).

James Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, James Thomson bought 28 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £205.80 ($268.88).

Shares of GLE remained flat at $GBX 804 ($10.50) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 324,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 766 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 683.05. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($11.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

