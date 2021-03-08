Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jamf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

BATS JAMF opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,513.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Jamf by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

