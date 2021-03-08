JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.22 and last traded at $85.36. 13,404,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 10,936,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JD.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

