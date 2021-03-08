Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Persimmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $82.42 on Monday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.