Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SPTN opened at $19.43 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SpartanNash by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

