Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

