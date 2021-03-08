Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Target Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

NYSE:TGT opened at $172.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

