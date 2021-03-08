Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

VRCA opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

