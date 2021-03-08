Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $12.69 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $458.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

