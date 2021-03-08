Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
