Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.19

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 3803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

