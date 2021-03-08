Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.44 ($124.05).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €110.80 ($130.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €114.60 ($134.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.30.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.