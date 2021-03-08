Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.44 ($124.05).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €110.80 ($130.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €114.60 ($134.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

