Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.46 ($27.60).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.13. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

