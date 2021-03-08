Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.53 ($85.33).

Shares of BAS opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.20. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €71.75 ($84.41). The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion and a PE ratio of -61.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

