Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMI. Argus lifted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Cummins stock opened at $265.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $268.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

