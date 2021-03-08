Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 513,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

