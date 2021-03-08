Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

REXR stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

