Jeremy Kirkwood Acquires 7,272 Shares of Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Stock

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) insider Jeremy Kirkwood acquired 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$17,438.26 ($12,455.90).

Jeremy Kirkwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeremy Kirkwood purchased 15,478 shares of Joyce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Joyce’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Joyce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.42%.

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

