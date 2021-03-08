Jeremy Kirkwood Acquires 7,272 Shares of Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Stock

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) insider Jeremy Kirkwood acquired 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$17,438.26 ($12,455.90).
Jeremy Kirkwood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Jeremy Kirkwood purchased 15,478 shares of Joyce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Joyce Company Profile
Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
