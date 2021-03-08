Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JRONY. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $32.60 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.