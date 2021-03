Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JRONY. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $32.60 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.