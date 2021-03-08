JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.91

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 323094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

