JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.38

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get JFE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.