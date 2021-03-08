JFrog Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:FROG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 15th

JFrog’s (NASDAQ:FROG) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 15th. JFrog had issued 11,568,218 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $509,001,592 based on an initial share price of $44.00. After the expiration of JFrog’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. JFrog has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.