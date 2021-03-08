JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.90. 1,162,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,305,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $4,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

