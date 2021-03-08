JMP Securities Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,169.55.

BKNG stock traded up $26.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,333.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,142. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,978.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

