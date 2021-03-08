JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $41.32 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

