Jobchain Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $121,456.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,316,270 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.