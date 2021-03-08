Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,575. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

