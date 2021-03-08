Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $40,587.41 and approximately $2,650.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.