JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.78 and last traded at $109.25. 1,347,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,523,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.

Several brokerages have commented on YY. Benchmark increased their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

