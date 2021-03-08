JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.78 and last traded at $109.25. 1,347,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,523,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.
Several brokerages have commented on YY. Benchmark increased their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.
