JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.77 ($87.96).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €74.38 ($87.51) on Monday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.