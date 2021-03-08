JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.90).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €38.55 ($45.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.33. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

