JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONTF. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Sunday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ONTF stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,120. ON24 has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

