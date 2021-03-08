JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,400. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

