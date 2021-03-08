JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHNGY. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.