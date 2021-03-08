JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.32. 45,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,198. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

