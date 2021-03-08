JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Neutral

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

