JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JEMI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.89). 720,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.24. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.