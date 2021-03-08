JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Insider Sally Macdonald Purchases 1,619 Shares

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) insider Sally Macdonald purchased 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 614 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £9,940.66 ($12,987.54).

JFJ stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 623 ($8.14). The stock had a trading volume of 331,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,680. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 323 ($4.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.04 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 664.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

