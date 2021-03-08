Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 49.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00462743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00076158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00450797 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

